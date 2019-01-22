XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/01/2019 - 14:42 GMT

Aston Villa Poised To Battle West Brom For Premier League Defender

 




Aston Villa are ready to rival West Brom for the signature of Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings after losing out to the Cherries for Brentford star Chris Mepham, according to the Sun.

The Villa Park outfit had been keen to land Mepham, but the lure of Premier League football and working with Eddie Howe has seen Bournemouth win the day.




The Cherries are claimed to be paying £12m to take Mepham from Griffin Park.

As such, Aston Villa are having to focus their attention elsewhere and have zeroed in on Mings.
 


Mings, 25, is tipped to be available this month after making just two starts in the Premier League for Bournemouth in the current campaign.

Several Championship sides have been linked with the defender, not least West Brom.
 


Baggies boss Darren Moore wants Mings at the Hawthorns, but is set to have to lock horns with Aston Villa to secure his signature.

West Brom's win at Bolton Wanderers on Monday night moved the side up to 50 points in the Championship table, just three off second placed Norwich City and four behind leaders Leeds United.

Aston Villa meanwhile lie 13th in the standings.

 