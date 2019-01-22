XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/01/2019 - 14:31 GMT

Be Patient – Former Celtic Star Tells Bhoys Fans To Cut New Signing Some Slack

 




John Hartson has told Celtic fans to make sure they remain patient with new signing Oliver Burke.

The Scottish champions have snapped Burke up from English Championship side West Brom and the winger has already been handed his debut by Brendan Rodgers.




Burke featured for the full 90 minutes in Celtic's comfortable 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Airdrieonians at the weekend and could be in line for another start on Wednesday night in a home league match against St Mirren.

Hartson has long been impressed with what he has seen from Burke and feels surging forward the winger can be effective, with playing with his back to goal not his game.
 


However, Hartson has urged the Celtic faithful to give Burke time to get up to speed given his lack of games over the first half of the season.

"I thought that Oliver Burke struggled to impose himself in that striker’s role at the weekend and I suspect that there might be a change of plan for tomorrow night’s game", Hartson wrote in his Evening Times column.
 


"I saw a fair bit of Burke when he was just starting out in his career and his best position is driving forward from the middle.

"He is far more effective there rather than with his back to goal.

"He has pace and he has power and if you get him running at people then he will cause problems.

"But it is early days for him.

"He has not played an awful lot of football and you need to be patient with him as he builds up his fitness and his confidence."

Following their home meeting with St Mirren, Celtic then play host to Hamilton at the weekend.
 