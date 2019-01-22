XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 13:52 GMT

Don’t See Issues – Agent of Arsenal Target Fully Expects Roma Renewal

 




The agent of Arsenal linked youngster Nicolo Zaniolo has conceded that he is yet to meet Roma for talks over a new contract for his client, but believes the negotiations should not be a problem.

Roma signed the teenage attacking midfielder from Inter last summer as part of a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the San Siro.




The youngster has gradually become an indispensable part of Roma’s starting eleven this season and has netted two goals in his last three league appearances.

His performances at Roma have piqued the interest of several clubs and Arsenal are reportedly tracking his development with a view to possibly signing him next summer.
 


Roma are well aware that Zaniolo has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe and are keen to offer him a new contract to ward off interest in him.

Claudio Vigorelli, the player’s agent, revealed that he is yet to meet Roma regarding a new contract but feels the negotiations will be straightforward.
 


He told Italian radio station Tele Radio Stereo: “I don’t think there will be problems in a renewal.

“I will say that we are yet to have a meeting with the club, but I think everything will be alright.”

Zaniolo has broken into the Italy senior squad but is yet to make his debut for the Azzurri.
 