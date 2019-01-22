Don’t See Issues – Agent of Arsenal Target Fully Expects Roma Renewal

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal linked youngster Nicolo Zaniolo has conceded that he is yet to meet Roma for talks over a new contract for his client, but believes the negotiations should not be a problem.



Roma signed the teenage attacking midfielder from Inter last summer as part of a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan move to the San Siro.











The youngster has gradually become an indispensable part of Roma’s starting eleven this season and has netted two goals in his last three league appearances.



His performances at Roma have piqued the interest of several clubs and Arsenal are reportedly tracking his development with a view to possibly signing him next summer.





Roma are well aware that Zaniolo has been attracting the prying eyes of several clubs in Europe and are keen to offer him a new contract to ward off interest in him.



Claudio Vigorelli, the player’s agent, revealed that he is yet to meet Roma regarding a new contract but feels the negotiations will be straightforward.





He told Italian radio station Tele Radio Stereo: “I don’t think there will be problems in a renewal.



“I will say that we are yet to have a meeting with the club, but I think everything will be alright.”



Zaniolo has broken into the Italy senior squad but is yet to make his debut for the Azzurri.

