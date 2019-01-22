XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 15:30 GMT

Everton Director of Football Rules Out Bid For West Ham Target, Clarifies January Plans

 




Everton director of football Marcelo Brands has suggested that the club will not be signing West Ham target Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window.

The former Manchester City man was on Chelsea’s radar this time last year, but the striker rejected the offer to return to England as he was only offered an 18-month contract.




Dzeko’s future at Roma has again come under the scanner a year later as there are fresh rumours of interest from England in the winter window.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been linked with wanting Dzeko at the London Stadium.
 


And Everton have been linked with an interest in the Bosnian striker, with the Toffees claimed to be mulling a bid.

However, Brands indicated that Dzeko will not be moving to Merseyside this month as Everton are not planning to add to their current squad in the January window.

“We do not want to buy new players in the January window”, the Everton director of football was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.
 


West Ham boss Pellegrini won the league with Dzeko at Manchester City and wants to sign a striker as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who wants to move to China.

With Everton not in the race, the Hammers could be boosted in their hopes.
 