Everton Director of Football Rules Out Bid For West Ham Target, Clarifies January Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton director of football Marcelo Brands has suggested that the club will not be signing West Ham target Edin Dzeko in the January transfer window.



The former Manchester City man was on Chelsea’s radar this time last year, but the striker rejected the offer to return to England as he was only offered an 18-month contract.











Dzeko’s future at Roma has again come under the scanner a year later as there are fresh rumours of interest from England in the winter window.



West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has been linked with wanting Dzeko at the London Stadium.





And Everton have been linked with an interest in the Bosnian striker, with the Toffees claimed to be mulling a bid.



However, Brands indicated that Dzeko will not be moving to Merseyside this month as Everton are not planning to add to their current squad in the January window.



“We do not want to buy new players in the January window”, the Everton director of football was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.





West Ham boss Pellegrini won the league with Dzeko at Manchester City and wants to sign a striker as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who wants to move to China.



With Everton not in the race, the Hammers could be boosted in their hopes.

