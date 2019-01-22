Fulham Fail With Approach For Juventus Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have rejected Fulham's overtures for defender Medhi Benatia, with the Cottagers chasing a loan in the January transfer window.



Fulham are in the market for players in the winter window as Claudio Ranieri wants to bring in reinforcements to boost his side's chances of survival in the Premier League.











The Cottagers have conceded the most amount of goals in the league this season with 51 and signing a commanding centre-back is on top of Ranieri’s agenda.



Gary Cahill is yet to be sold on swapping Chelsea for Fulham, and it seems Ranieri is set to face more disappointment in his search for a defender.





The Premier League outfit approached Juventus in order to sign Benatia on loan, but according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Italian champions have rejected their overtures.



Fulham wanted to negotiate an agreement to sign the Morocco defender for the rest of the season on a simple loan deal.





But Juventus are not interested in such a deal and are not keen to loan out the 31-year-old to Fulham.



It remains to be seen whether the Cottagers make another move for Benatia in the coming days or look at other options.

