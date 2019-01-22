XRegister
06 October 2018

22/01/2019 - 14:15 GMT

Galatasaray Join Newcastle United In Serie A Striker Hunt

 




Galatasaray have joined the transfer mix for Newcastle United target Gregoire Defrel.

The French striker is on the books at Italian Serie A club Sampdoria, but the arrival of Manolo Gabbiadini from Southampton earlier this month means he is available.




Newcastle have shown interest in Defrel as Rafael Benitez looks to bolster his attacking options for the second half of the season.

However, Newcastle have competition from Turkey as, according to Italian outlet fantagazzetta.com, Galatasaray are now keen on landing Defrel.
 


But it is claimed Galatasaray would have work to do to sign Defrel as the French hitman is not sold on a switch to the Istanbul giants.

Galatasaray currently sit in third place in the Turkish Super Lig table, six points off league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.
 


They also have European football with which to tempt Defrel, with a last 32 tie in the Europa League against Benfica on the horizon.

Defrel joined Sampdoria in the summer from Roma on an initial loan deal.
 