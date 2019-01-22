Gonzalo Higuain Set To Fly To Complete Chelsea Move, Blues Eyeing Involving Him vs Spurs

Follow @insidefutbol





Gonzalo Higuain is expected to arrive in England today in order to push through his move to Chelsea ahead of Thursday’s clash against Tottenham Hotspur, in which he could feature.



Chelsea agreed on a deal with Juventus to sign Higuain on loan deal until the end of the season last week, but the Argentine is yet to touch down in England.











The striker will require AC Milan to ratify the deal and the Rossoneri are working on a deal to sign Genoa hitman Krzysztof Piatek as his replacement.



However, the negotiations are expected to be unlocked today and with the Rossoneri closing in on Piatek, Higuain can fly out to England to complete his move to Chelsea.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the 31-year-old will take a flight to London from Milan today and arrive in England in order to join the Stamford Bridge outfit.



Chelsea, who are looking to let Alvaro Morata join Atletico Madrid, will put Higuain through his paces during a medical and get the paperwork done as soon as possible.





Maurizio Sarri wants to include his former Napoli striker in his line-up to face Tottenham on Thursday night in the second leg of Chelsea's EFL Cup semi-final tie.



They lost the first leg at Wembley 1-0 and Sarri is hopeful Higuain will add much-needed impetus to his squad in the middle of the season.

