Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/01/2019 - 22:33 GMT

Had Offers, None Appealed Before Leeds United – Kiko Casilla

 




New Leeds United signing Kiko Casilla has revealed that no other move appealed to him before the offer from the Whites came in.

Real Madrid raiding Chelsea for Thibaut Courtois in the summer pushed Casilla down the pecking order at the Bernabeu and a number of clubs tried to tempt him away..




But none of the offers appealed to the Spanish shot-stopper, who chose to remain at the Bernabeu as the summer transfer window closed.

He admits that the arrival of the Belgian did put the idea of leaving Real Madrid in his head.
 


But once the window shut, Casilla redoubled his efforts in training, seeking to remain as positive as possible despite the difficult situation.

Asked by Spanish daily Marca whether his situation at Real Madrid was comfortable, he replied: "Not comfortable, no.
 


"There was a point after the signing of Thibaut in the summer where my intention was to leave, but we didn't understand each other.

"I decided to stay, knowing that hard months were coming because I was the third goalkeeper and at 32 it's not to everyone's taste.

"I had to keep working, training, being a part of the group and remaining positive.

"I knew it would be a difficult year or half a year.

"In the summer there were options, but nothing went as I wanted it to and nothing appealed to me."

Leeds have handed Casilla a lengthy contract and he is expected to slot in as the club's number 1, despite sitting on the bench at the weekend at Stoke City.
 