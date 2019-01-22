XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 13:26 GMT

Leeds United Closing In On Teenage Midfielder

 




Leeds United are closing in on youngster Mateusza Bogusza, who is currently on the books at Polish side Ruch Chorzow.

The Whites are keen to continue bolstering their ranks and have spotted a player they believe can slot in, in the shape of Bogusza.




Ruch Chorzow have confirmed that they have received an inital offer from Leeds and are looking forward to working out the finer details of a transfer to take the player to Elland Road.

The Polish side announced: "A purchase offer for Mateusza Bogusza has been submitted by Leeds United.
 


"We are waiting for the draft transfer agreement."

Bogusza is a 17-year-old attack-minded midfielder and is likely to be slotted into the Under-23 ranks at Leeds if the transfer goes through.
 


He is a Poland Under-19 international and was linked with Napoli last year.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has leant heavily on the Under-23 squad this season to fill gaps in the first team due to injuries and suspensions.

And if the move is pushed over the line, Bogusza will look to quickly catch the eye of the Argentine, who has not been afraid to hand young players opportunities to perform in the first team.
 