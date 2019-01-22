Leeds United Closing In On Teenage Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closing in on youngster Mateusza Bogusza, who is currently on the books at Polish side Ruch Chorzow.



The Whites are keen to continue bolstering their ranks and have spotted a player they believe can slot in, in the shape of Bogusza.











Ruch Chorzow have confirmed that they have received an inital offer from Leeds and are looking forward to working out the finer details of a transfer to take the player to Elland Road.



The Polish side announced: "A purchase offer for Mateusza Bogusza has been submitted by Leeds United.



ℹ️ Przy Cichej wstępnie zaakceptowano ofertę wykupu Mateusza Bogusza złożoną przez Leeds United F.C. Czekamy na projekt umowy transferowej. pic.twitter.com/09Ynx3WnCU — Ruch Chorzów (@ruchchorzow1920) January 22, 2019



"We are waiting for the draft transfer agreement."



Bogusza is a 17-year-old attack-minded midfielder and is likely to be slotted into the Under-23 ranks at Leeds if the transfer goes through.





He is a Poland Under-19 international and was linked with Napoli last year.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has leant heavily on the Under-23 squad this season to fill gaps in the first team due to injuries and suspensions.



And if the move is pushed over the line, Bogusza will look to quickly catch the eye of the Argentine, who has not been afraid to hand young players opportunities to perform in the first team.

