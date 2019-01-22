Leeds United Poised Over Bid Trigger In Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to make a formal bid for Daniel James, but may need to return with an improved proposal to convince Swansea City to sell.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has identified James as his priority wing target for this month's transfer window.











Swansea are not keen on losing the young winger, but with James only having 18 months left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium, a substantial proposal from Leeds could focus minds in south Wales.



Leeds have not yet made a formal bid for James but, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, one is expected to go in.





However, it is claimed that Leeds are unlikely to land James with their first offer and may need to slap in a further proposal to push a deal through.



Swansea boss Graham Potter is a fan of James and has handed him regular game time this season.





James has made 17 appearances for Swansea in the Championship this season, but was an unused substitute when Leeds visited the Liberty Stadium in August to play out an entertaining 2-2 draw.



Leeds have seen outfield players Lewis Baker and Samu Saiz depart this month, and the Whites are yet to replace either.



