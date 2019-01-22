Leeds United Star Has Interest Ahead of Expected Second Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Hadi Sacko has interest from clubs in Hungary and Cyprus as he nears a return to Elland Road.



The Whites agreed to loan Sacko out to Spanish second tier side Las Palmas for the season in the summer, but the former Sporting Lisbon man has not made an impact in the Canary Islands.











Sacko has been given only 97 minutes of playing time for Las Palmas and the Spanish side are keen to bring the loan arrangement to an end this month.



However, Sacko is unlikely to stay at Elland Road and is expected to be loaned out once again.





The winger, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, has interest from clubs in Hungary and Cyprus.



A switch to either country would represent a significant step down for Sacko though and it remains to be seen what shape his Leeds career will be in when the summer rolls around.





The 24-year-old has a contract at Elland Road which still has another 18 months to run.



A Mali international, Sacko has clocked a total of 60 appearances in a white shirt for Leeds.



