XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 13:36 GMT

Newcastle United Pushing Ahead With Swoop For 24-Year-Old

 




Newcastle United are in negotiations for the signature of FK Jablonec midfielder Michal Travnik this month.

Rafael Benitez wants to bring in reinforcements for his Newcastle squad in the winter transfer window, but the former Real Madrid coach has been facing budgetary constraints.




Newcastle have been in the market for players and it seems they could be closing in on a move for a midfielder this month.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Newcastle have opened talks with Czech outfit Jablonec in order to take 24-year-old midfielder Travnik to St. James’ Park in the coming days.
 


With a little over a week left in the window, Newcastle are looking to get deals over the line and are looking to reach an agreement with Jablonec for Travnik.

It has been claimed that a move for the player this month could happen and the Czech Republic international could cost €3m.
 


Travnik broke into the Czech Republic senior squad last year and has three international caps to his name.

He has made 121 appearances for Jablonec since joining the club in 2015.
 