Newcastle United Pushing Ahead With Swoop For 24-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are in negotiations for the signature of FK Jablonec midfielder Michal Travnik this month.



Rafael Benitez wants to bring in reinforcements for his Newcastle squad in the winter transfer window, but the former Real Madrid coach has been facing budgetary constraints.











Newcastle have been in the market for players and it seems they could be closing in on a move for a midfielder this month.



According to Spanish sports daily AS, Newcastle have opened talks with Czech outfit Jablonec in order to take 24-year-old midfielder Travnik to St. James’ Park in the coming days.





With a little over a week left in the window, Newcastle are looking to get deals over the line and are looking to reach an agreement with Jablonec for Travnik.



It has been claimed that a move for the player this month could happen and the Czech Republic international could cost €3m.





Travnik broke into the Czech Republic senior squad last year and has three international caps to his name.



He has made 121 appearances for Jablonec since joining the club in 2015.

