No Problem With It – Celtic Star On Speculation Bhoys Looking For Signings In His Position

Mikael Lustig says he has no issue with the fact that Celtic are in the market to bring in another right-back.



The Swede has come under fire for his performances this season and his contract at Celtic Park is due to run out in the summer.











Lustig has been vocal about wanting to stay at the Scottish champions, but in this month's transfer window Celtic have been linked with a move for a right-back.



However, Lustig thinks that as both Cristian Gamboa's and his own contract runs out in the summer, it is natural Celtic are looking at the market.





"I have dialogue with our coach and the club", Lustig told Swedish daily Aftonbladet.



"Both my and the other right-back's contract is expiring. That Celtic are looking for a new right-back I have no problem whatsoever with.





"They have to address that.



"Then we will see what my situation is, if I stay or I go somewhere else."



The 32-year-old has won seven league titles with Celtic during his stay at the club and this season has turned out in 29 games across all competitions under Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers.



In total, Lustig has clocked 261 appearances for the Bhoys, scoring 20 times and providing 34 assists.



