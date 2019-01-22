XRegister
06 October 2018

22/01/2019 - 10:53 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Not Ready To Meet Asking Price For Chelsea Target

 




Paris Saint-Germain have refused to enter into negotiations with Zenit Saint Petersburg for the signature of Chelsea target Leandro Paredes because of the Russian side's valuation of the midfielder.

The Argentine midfielder’s future at Zenit has been under the scanner due to interest from several top European clubs during the January transfer window.




Chelsea have been interested in taking him to England, but Zenit have reportedly rejected a bid from the Blues and PSG are now showing an interest in the midfielder.

The Parisians probed the possibility of signing him and were told that they would have to fork out a fee in the region of €55m to take Paredes to the French capital this month.
 


It has been claimed Zenit will not even entertain talks if a bid does not touch the €45m mark and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, PSG have declined to enter into negotiations with the Russian giants.

PSG believe Zenit are asking for too much money and are not interested in spending such a sum for Paredes this month.
 


Chelsea are also assessing their options, but are yet to return to the negotiating table with Zenit after their first bid was rejected.
 