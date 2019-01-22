XRegister
22/01/2019 - 13:43 GMT

Scott Brown Will Take Up Celtic Offer, Bhoys Legend Insists

 




Former Celtic striker John Hartson is confident that Scott Brown will decide against leaving the Scottish champions despite interest from Australia.

The Celtic captain has developed a cult status at Paradise over the years and has continued to remain an integral part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad despite his advancing years.




However, the 33-year-old’s future at Celtic is under a cloud due to interest from Australia as Brown has an offer to move to Down Under in January with Western Melbourne.

The Aussie outfit are keen to get their hands on the midfielder and Brown is expected to make a decision soon on his future at the club.
 


And Hartson feels after weighing up all the pros and cons, the midfielder will tilt towards continuing at Celtic as he still has a lot to give to the club due to his ability and experience.

He also indicated that Brown could struggle to adapt to life in Australia after spending all his life in Scotland.
 


Hartson wrote in the Glasgow Evening Times: “He is settled in Edinburgh. He will play at Celtic. His relationship with Brendan Rodgers is water-tight.

“He has played the best football of his career under the Celtic manager and I think that ultimately when he weighs it all up that he will decide that he wants to stay and continue his 11-year association with the club.

“I think his status at the club is secure regardless of what his next call is.

“I was in Australia as a guest of the Perth Celtic Supporters Association recently and it is a beautiful country.

"The people were great and I can understand the appeal of the lifestyle over there.

“But it is a long way from home.

“I could well end up with egg on my face here but I just think that Brown will take Celtic up on their offer.”

Brown has won eight league titles, four Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups during his time at Celtic.
 