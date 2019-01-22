So Far Celtic Haven’t Been Approached For Me – Bhoy On Transfer Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Mikael Lustig insists that Swedish giants AIK have not been in touch with Celtic to discuss a transfer.



The right-back is out of contract at Celtic in the summer and AIK have been linked with wanting to get him on board for the start of the new Swedish campaign in March.











But despite the speculation, Lustig says he has heard nothing from AIK and knows that Celtic have not received an approach from the Stockholm-based side.



As such, Lustig has vowed to keep his full focus on Celtic as they push to secure an eighth Scottish Premiership title in a row.





"Not very much", he told Swedish daily Aftonbladet when asked what he has to say about AIK's interest.



Lustig added: "Celtic have not received any request yet and I have not heard anything concrete.





"Right now, there is full focus on Celtic from me."



AIK won the Swedish Allsvenskan title last season, seeing off a challenge from Norrkoping.



As such, a move to AIK would give Lustig the chance to play Champions League football next season, something he has experienced while at Celtic.



