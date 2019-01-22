XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/01/2019 - 11:43 GMT

Steven Gerrard Warns Off Suitors of Rangers Star

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has ruled out selling Alfredo Morelos in January amidst talk of interest from Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

The French club could lose Mario Balotelli in the January transfer window and are looking to bring in a striker before the end of the month.




Morelos has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club and there are claims that Patrick Vieira's side are preparing to table an offer with Rangers in order to take the Colombian to France.

But Gerrard insisted that most certainly Morelos will not be leaving the Glasgow giants in January and stressed that at the moment he is planning to sell none of his players this month.
 


The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “For the moment in this window, Alfredo won't be going anywhere.

“None of my players will be going out the door certainly in this window, so anyone who is preparing a bid will be wasting their time.”
 


Morelos has developed into one of the most potent strikers in Scottish football this season and has broken into the Colombian senior squad.

The 22-year-old has already netted 20 goals in all competitions for Rangers this term.

He had interest from French side Bordeaux in the summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit failed with a bid.
 