Steven Gerrard Warns Off Suitors of Rangers Star

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has ruled out selling Alfredo Morelos in January amidst talk of interest from Ligue 1 outfit Nice.



The French club could lose Mario Balotelli in the January transfer window and are looking to bring in a striker before the end of the month.











Morelos has been linked with a move to the Ligue 1 club and there are claims that Patrick Vieira's side are preparing to table an offer with Rangers in order to take the Colombian to France.



But Gerrard insisted that most certainly Morelos will not be leaving the Glasgow giants in January and stressed that at the moment he is planning to sell none of his players this month.





The Rangers boss said in a press conference: “For the moment in this window, Alfredo won't be going anywhere.



“None of my players will be going out the door certainly in this window, so anyone who is preparing a bid will be wasting their time.”





Morelos has developed into one of the most potent strikers in Scottish football this season and has broken into the Colombian senior squad.



The 22-year-old has already netted 20 goals in all competitions for Rangers this term.



He had interest from French side Bordeaux in the summer, but the Ligue 1 outfit failed with a bid.

