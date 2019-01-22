We’re Doing Homework On Rotherham, Leeds United Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper insists that the Whites will be doing their homework on Rotherham United throughout the week as they look to recover from defeat against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium last weekend.



The Whites were humbled 2-1 by the Potters on Saturday, their sixth loss in the league this term and a result that cut their lead at the top to just one point.











The Leeds skipper admits that the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, but feels the Whites cannot afford to dwell on it and must move on.



Cooper took time to insist that his team will put in efforts in training and do their homework as they head towards the derby clash at the New York Stadium and look to please the fans.





"It is a bitter pill to swallow sometimes", Copper admitted about the Stoke game on LUTV.



"But we have to prepare properly for the next game.



"It will be a local derby next week, it will be a tough game, tough place to go.



"We will be preparing properly this week doing our homework [and] hopefully come Saturday we can give the fans something to cheer about."



Rotherham are only outside the Championship drop zone by two points and Leeds will start the game as heavy favourites.

