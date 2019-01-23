Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe Play – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their team and substitutes to go up against Steve Clarke's Kilmarnock outfit at Rugby Park in the Scottish Premiership tonight.



The Gers will be keen for Celtic, with whom they are level on points, not to pull away and will also want to establish a four-point cushion over Kilmarnock, who sit one point behind them in third.











Rangers have a tough task though and Kilmarnock have not lost any of their last four league games against the Gers.



Boss Steven Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal, while at the back he plumps for a central pairing of Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley. Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent all play, while Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos are up top.



If Gerrard needs to shuffle his pack, he can look towards his bench, where options available include Kyle Lafferty and Daniel Candeias.



Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



McGregor, Tavernier, Worrall, McAuley, Halliday, Jack, Davis, Arfield, Kent, Defoe, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, McCrorie, Coulibaly, Candeias, Lafferty

