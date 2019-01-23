XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 10:43 GMT

Chelsea Boost As Zenit Prepare To Lower Asking Price For Leandro Paredes

 




Zenit Saint Petersburg are prepared to lower their financial demands for Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain midfield target Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine midfielder’s future at Zenit has been a source of speculation this month as he has been linked with a move to two of the biggest clubs in Europe in the winter window.




Paredes has been on Chelsea’s radar and the club have been in talks with Zenit, but no agreement has been reached between the two outfits.

PSG got in touch with Zenit for Paredes as well, but quickly made it clear that they will not sit at the negotiating table at the price the Russians have been demanding for Paredes.
 


Zenit are reportedly asking for a fee north of the €45m mark, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club are now ready to lower their demands for the Argentine midfielder.

With PSG and Chelsea not keen to meet their terms, it seems Zenit have been forced to rethink their strategy with regards to selling Paredes.
 


The Argentine wants to leave, with both PSG and Chelsea keen on him, but for the moment there are no agreements in place for his departure from Zenit.

Paredes' agents have agreed on a contract with Chelsea, but he is reportedly prepared to prioritise a move to PSG over the Premier League giants.
 