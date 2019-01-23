XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/01/2019 - 13:38 GMT

I Think It’s Impossible – Maurizio Sarri All But Rules Gonzalo Higuain Out of Spurs Game

 




Maurizio Sarri has all but ruled out Gonzalo Higuain from featuring for Chelsea during their EFL Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Higuain, who is now in London to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed loan move from Juventus, is expected to be officially announced as a Chelsea player later today.




The Blues will face a race against time if they want to register the striker for the crucial second leg clash of their EFL Cup tie against rivals Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Despite the deal being almost confirmed, Sarri has near enough ruled out the possibility of Higuain featuring for Chelsea during the cup tie against Spurs.
 


The Italian admitted he has to find out the opinion of the doctor and the club officials before making a decision and feels it could be impossible to throw Higuain straight into the action.

“I think it is impossible. I don’t know [if there could be problems]”, Sarri said in a press conference via Chelsea TV.
 


“I need to speak to the doctor and the club about it.

"I didn’t see him before.”

Chelsea will desperately need the services of a marksman, if they are to overturn a one-goal deficit to book their place in the final of the EFL Cup.

The addition of Higuain would subsequently allow Alvaro Morata to return to his homeland on a temporary basis with Atletico Madrid.
 