Kilmarnock’s Pitch Will Play Big Part In Rangers Game – Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Scotland international Alan Rough has admitted the artificial playing surface at Rugby Park will have a big part to play in the outcome of tonight's meeting between Kilmarnock and Rangers, but predicts the visitors can nick it in the end.



Steven Gerrard’s men take the field in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the turn of the year when they lock horns with third-placed Kilmarnock at Rugby Park this evening.











The crucial meeting between the sides will be played out on an artificial surface, the same pitch that handed out a devastating injury to Rangers winger Jamie Murphy back in August.



And Rough admitted the artificial playing surface will have an impact on the approach and outcome of the game at Rugby Park later today.





However, the former Celtic and Scotland custodian went on to predict a 2-1 win in favour of Rangers, but insisted it will be a narrow win for the visitors in the end.



“Yes, I think it will be very narrow as well”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.





“I think the surface will have a big part to play in it.



"We have already heard the bigger sides after the game always come out and say, ‘we are not happy with that surface’.



“But I think Rangers will win it 2-1.”



Rangers played out a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock during the reverse fixture held at Ibrox earlier this season.

