06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/01/2019 - 13:56 GMT

Leeds United Boosted In Daniel James Chase As Swansea Seek Cash

 




Swansea City’s need for a cash injection in January could well work in Leeds United’s favour in their chase to sign winger Daniel James, it has been claimed.

The 21-year-old winger has emerged as Leeds’ top target going into the final stretch of the January transfer window.




Leeds are yet to table a formal bid for James and it could take more than one offer to ultimately snare the winger away from the Welsh club this month.

But Leeds are hopeful that they will be able to sign the winger and are working in the background to put together an offer that will appeal to Swansea to sell James.
 


And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Welsh club are in need of cash this month and could be tempted to cash in.

Swansea's financial need for the money is unclear, but James does only have 18 months left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.
 


Leeds are expected to place an offer on Swansea’s table soon and are increasingly confident of getting James through the door by the end of January.

The 21-year-old has emerged as Marcelo Bielsa’s choice and the Leeds boss wants him at Elland Road.
 