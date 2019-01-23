Leeds United Hold Off Cancelling Star’s Loan Stint

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are holding off on cancelling Hadi Sacko’s season-long deal at Las Palmas as they continue to search for potential clubs who could sign him for the remainder of the season, it has been claimed.



Sacko, who arrived at Elland Road from Sporting Lisbon in 2017, was deemed surplus to requirements at Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.











The winger was subsequently sent out on loan to the Spanish second tier with Las Palmas, where he has yet to start a competitive game so far this term.



Las Palmas have already indicated their interest in terminating Sacko’s loan deal, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are holding off the proposal in a bid to find potential suitors who can take the player at least until the end of the season.





The Whites spoken to Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi about a deal for Sacko, while AEK Larnaca from Cyprus are also believed to be interested in acquiring his services this month.



Despite Sacko having a contract that runs until 2020 at Elland Road, Leeds have no intention of recalling him for the remainder of the season.





The winger is firmly out of favour at Leeds and the Whites do not consider him to have a future at the club.



Sacko, who is a product of the Bordeaux academy in France, made just a single start for Leeds United in the Championship last season.