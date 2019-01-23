XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 20:28 GMT

Leeds United Hold Off Cancelling Star’s Loan Stint

 




Leeds United are holding off on cancelling Hadi Sacko’s season-long deal at Las Palmas as they continue to search for potential clubs who could sign him for the remainder of the season, it has been claimed.

Sacko, who arrived at Elland Road from Sporting Lisbon in 2017, was deemed surplus to requirements at Leeds by Marcelo Bielsa last summer.




The winger was subsequently sent out on loan to the Spanish second tier with Las Palmas, where he has yet to start a competitive game so far this term.

Las Palmas have already indicated their interest in terminating Sacko’s loan deal, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are holding off the proposal in a bid to find potential suitors who can take the player at least until the end of the season.
 


The Whites spoken to Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi about a deal for Sacko, while AEK Larnaca from Cyprus are also believed to be interested in acquiring his services this month.

Despite Sacko having a contract that runs until 2020 at Elland Road, Leeds have no intention of recalling him for the remainder of the season.
 


The winger is firmly out of favour at Leeds and the Whites do not consider him to have a future at the club.

Sacko, who is a product of the Bordeaux academy in France, made just a single start for Leeds United in the Championship last season.