23/01/2019 - 14:58 GMT

Leeds United Put Winger On Transfer Backburner

 




Leeds United have put their interest in Bristol City winger Callum O'Dowda on the backburner as they concentrate their efforts on signing Daniel James this month.

The Yorkshire giants have signed goalkeeper Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid and are keen to now land a winger; they could also move for a number 10 before the window shuts.




Swansea City’s 21-year-old winger James is their top target and Leeds have been working in the background to put together an offer for him over the last few days.

Leeds also have an interest in Bristol City winger O’Dowda and the Republic of Ireland international is part of their shortlist of targets this month.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are concentrating on their efforts and available resources towards trying to snare James away from Swansea at the moment.

The Swansea winger is their top target and O’Dowda is strictly a second choice option for the club at the moment.
 


Leeds are only likely to make a move for the Bristol City star if they fail with their efforts to sign James in the coming days.

The Whites are expected to slap in a bid with Swansea soon and are confident of getting the deal over the line.
 