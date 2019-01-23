Leeds United Take Clear Position On Jack Clarke Amid Crystal Palace, Man Utd and Spurs Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have insisted that young winger Jack Clarke is not for sale amidst interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.



The 18-year-old winger broke into the Leeds first team squad earlier this season and has made a big impact in Marcelo Bielsa’s side since his introduction.











The youngster has started the last two league games for Leeds following a spell where he was being sent on in the second halves of games to make a difference from the bench.



His rise this season has led to speculation over his future and a number of top clubs in the Premier League are keeping tabs on his development.





Crystal Palace have lodged an enquiry, while Tottenham and Manchester United are widely listed as suitors.



But Leeds are not willing to sell Clarke and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, have stressed yet again they do not want to sell the player and will not do so in this month's window.





The Yorkshire giants have also insisted that they have not received any formal offers for the youngster thus far.



Leeds could still be tested by offers before the transfer window shuts later this month, as Premier League clubs could conclude Clarke would cost more to buy if the Whites win promotion this season.

