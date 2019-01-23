Mauricio Pochettino Not Looking For Excuses Ahead of Chelsea Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted he is not looking for excuses despite missing key players due to injury, ahead of the second leg of his side's EFL Cup semi-final tie against Chelsea on Thursday night.



Spurs are within touching distance of reaching the EFL Cup final courtesy of their 1-0 lead on aggregate over Chelsea ahead of the second leg at Stamford Bridge.











However, the north Londoners will have to cope without the services of a number of key first team players in the form of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli, while Heung-Min Son is away on international duty with South Korea.



Despite the unavailability of the talismanic trio for the second leg away from home against Chelsea, Pochettino admitted he is not looking for any excuses pertaining to the notable absentees.





The Spurs manager also insisted it is a circumstance that his team should tackle efficiently and went on to claim that even a defeat on Thursday would not take away the shine from the ongoing season.



“That is football. It is circumstance. You can win with one or another names and lose with one or another names”, Pochettino told reporters in a press conference.





“I don’t want to put up an excuse. We need to go there and be brave and try to win.



“If we win we are going to say well done, if not we will congratulate the opponent and keep going because I think this season so far has been a fantastic season.”



Tottenham have been boosted by the news that both Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko are back in contention for a place in the starting eleven against Chelsea after returning from their injuries.

