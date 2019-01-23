XRegister
06 October 2018

23/01/2019 - 21:27 GMT

Maurizio Sarri Has Lot To Lose If Gonzalo Higuain Deal Doesn’t Work Says Ex-Premier League Goalkeeper

 




Shaka Hislop thinks that Chelsea are probably getting the best deal in the transfer merry-go-round involving Gonzalo Higuain, but insists there is a lot on the line for Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues have completed the signing of Higuain on loan for the rest of the season from Juventus and can keep him on loan for another year for €18m, or sign him permanently for €36m.




Chelsea’s swoop for Higuain will trigger a transfer merry-go-round in Europe that will see Alvaro Morata join Atletico Madrid on an initial loan with an option to make it permanent, while Krzysztof Piatek will arrive at AC Milan as a replacement for Higuain.

The wheels for all the three deals have already been set in motion and Hislop feels Chelsea are probably getting the best deal out of all three clubs involved in the business.
 


However, the former Premier League shot-stopper insisted there is a lot on the line for Chelsea and Sarri, if Higuain does not hit the ground running in west London.

“I think Chelsea have the greatest need for a striker”, Hislop said on the ESPN FC show.
 


“And therefore, they probably get the best deal, if they get a Higuain who scores goals as we know that he can, because Sarri of the three is under the most pressure.

“I know [AC Milan coach Gennaro] Gattuso seems to be living life on the edge and I don’t think the signing of Piatek changes that, but Sarri has a lot to lose if this goes wrong.”

Chelsea will be looking for Higuain to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge.
 