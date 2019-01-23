Miles Away From What I Want – Steven Gerrard Unhappy As Rangers Lose At Kilmarnock

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that his men's performance in their 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock was miles off what he was looking for.



The Gers headed into the Scottish Premiership meeting level on points with Celtic and took the lead at Rugby Park when Jermain Defoe struck on his debut after just 12 minutes.











But poor defending, not least from Joe Worrall, saw Eammon Brophy fire Kilmarnock level ten minutes later, before Jordan Jones sealed the deal in the 66th minute.



Gerrard feels that early days in the game everything was looking good, but admits the goal changed the atmosphere and Rangers' performance then became something he was not looking to see.





He said on BT Sport after the match: "[It was] miles away from what I was looking for and what we were after.



"We started the game extremely well, had control, worked hard to get ourselves in front and everything looked really good.





"Then we gave them a major gift and it changed the whole momentum of the game.



"From then the atmosphere changed and we looked like the team under pressure every time we had the ball at the back", he added.



Rangers have now dropped down to third place in the league standings following the loss, with Kilmarnock moving up to second.



And Gerrard admits that the defeat means things do not look as good as they did heading into the game.



"This makes it a lot more difficult for us.



"The table won't look nice tonight, we'll get some criticism and rightly so.



"We've had an awful lot of praise three weeks ago and rightly so, but tonight we weren't at it all over the pitch and we have to suck that criticism up", Gerrard added.



Rangers next make the trip to Livingston.



