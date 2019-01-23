XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/01/2019 - 10:37 GMT

Newcastle United Fail With Approach For Ligue 1 Star

 




Newcastle United have probed the possibility of signing Lyon winger Martin Terrier on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Rafael Benitez wants to bring in reinforcements for his Newcastle squad in the winter window, but has been facing budgetary constraints.




They are yet to do any significant business this month, but Newcastle are expected to be busy during the last week of the winter transfer window.

Benitez wants to add more attacking flair to his squad and it has been claimed that they are interested in signing Lyon winger Terrier in the coming days.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Magpies have touched base with Lyon and have enquired about the possibility of doing a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

But the response from Lyon has been negative and the Ligue 1 giants are not interested in sending Terrier to England for the latter half of the season.
 


Terrier has been a bit part player at Lyon this season, but the club are not open to letting him go for the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle look to convince Lyon to change their mind or consider other options.
 