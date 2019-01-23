Paris Saint-Germain Closing Net Around Chelsea Midfield Target, Deal Close

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signature of Chelsea target Leandro Paredes and are looking to take the deal over the line with Zenit Saint Petersburg by tonight.



The 24-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Chelsea during the January transfer window and the club have been in talks with Zenit over signing him.











The Blues have also reportedly agreed on a contract with the player, but Paris Saint-Germain’s entry into the transfer saga has come as a huge blow for the Premier League giants.



PSG tabled an initial bid recently and by point-blank refusing to match Zenit’s €55m valuation of the player, they forced the Russian giants to recalibrate their demands.





And according to French club-focused outlet Paris United, the Parc des Princes outfit are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over a fee with Zenit for the signature of the Argentinian midfielder.



It has been claimed that the two clubs are close to agreeing on a deal worth €40m, with PSG sweetening the agreement by offering another €5m as add-ons.





The two clubs are currently locked in negotiations to iron out the final details of the agreement and PSG are confident of locking it up by the end of the night.



It remains to be seen whether PSG continue their pursuit of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

