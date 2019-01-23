XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 14:51 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Closing Net Around Chelsea Midfield Target, Deal Close

 




Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signature of Chelsea target Leandro Paredes and are looking to take the deal over the line with Zenit Saint Petersburg by tonight.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Chelsea during the January transfer window and the club have been in talks with Zenit over signing him.




The Blues have also reportedly agreed on a contract with the player, but Paris Saint-Germain’s entry into the transfer saga has come as a huge blow for the Premier League giants.

PSG tabled an initial bid recently and by point-blank refusing to match Zenit’s €55m valuation of the player, they forced the Russian giants to recalibrate their demands.
 


And according to French club-focused outlet Paris United, the Parc des Princes outfit are now on the verge of reaching an agreement over a fee with Zenit for the signature of the Argentinian midfielder.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are close to agreeing on a deal worth €40m, with PSG sweetening the agreement by offering another €5m as add-ons.
 


The two clubs are currently locked in negotiations to iron out the final details of the agreement and PSG are confident of locking it up by the end of the night.

It remains to be seen whether PSG continue their pursuit of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye.
 