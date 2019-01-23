XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 10:40 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Confident of Landing Everton Star By End of Sunday

 




Paris Saint-Germain are getting increasingly confident of signing Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye by the end of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old midfielder has emerged as PSG’s top midfield target for the transfer window and Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi has been tasked with leading the negotiations.




Everton’s initial demand for the midfielder was north of €40m, but it has been claimed their stance has softened over the last week and their current asking price is between €30m to €35m.

PSG have already tabled a bid worth €25m and the two parties are getting ever closer to reaching an agreement over a fee for the midfielder.
 


Gueye, who wants to join PSG, has also reportedly agreed on a contract with the club and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Parisians are confident of getting a deal over the line by Sunday.

Zahavi has continued to hold talks with Everton on PSG’s behalf and the Parisians are hopeful that an agreement is imminent.
 


Gueye has been pushing for the move and has told Everton that he wants to return to France with PSG in January.
 