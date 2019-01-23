Proud Moment – Rangers Star Hails Lining Up Alongside Brother

Follow @insidefutbol





Ross McCrorie has admitted it felt good playing alongside his brother Robbie McCrorie for the Rangers first team during the friendly against HJK Helsinki and says he remains hopeful that his brother can make the next step.



Steven Gerrard dished out opportunities to both Ross and Robbie during the second half of the 3-2 win over Finnish champions HJK Helsinki on Sunday at Ibrox.











The Gers were rewarded for their spirited performance over the course of the 90 minutes with a hard-fought win as they fielded two different playing elevens either side of half time.



And the involvement in the second half for the McCrorie brothers meant that it was the first time they lined up alongside each other at Ibrox for the first team.





Ross, the more experienced of the two brothers at senior level, admitted it felt good to play alongside his younger brother and insisted it was a proud moment for the family.



“Yes [it was good to play alongside my brother against HJK Helsinki], that was the first time we've both played at Ibrox together in a first team game, so a really proud moment for the family”, Ross said on Rangers TV.





The midfielder also revealed he is hopeful that his twin brother Robbie can make the next step into senior football, if he can continue his steady development by working hard.



“Hopefully he can make the next step up”, he said.



“If he keeps progressing the way he has and if he keeps working hard, I’m sure he will be able to get there one day.”



Ross has notched up 19 appearances in all competitions for Rangers under Gerrard so far this term.

