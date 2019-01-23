PSG Identify Potential Alternative To Idrissa Gueye, Renato Sanches On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have identified Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches in a sign they may be looking at a potential alternative to Everton star Idrissa Gueye during the transfer window this month.



The Ligue 1 giants are exploring their options in the winter transfer market in a bid to bolster their midfield as Everton continue to play hardball in the race for Gueye.











Despite the Senegalese midfielder’s interest in joining the Parisians, Everton have slapped a hefty price-tag on the player and maintained they are under no inclination to cash in on him this month.



And according to French radio station RMC Sport, PSG are making plans in the event they cannot sign Gueye by turning their sights to Sanches, who has been identified as an able alternative.





The Portuguese has been reduced to a bit-part player under Niko Kovac this term and could even be available, which ticks another important box for the Ligue 1 champions.



Antero Henrique, who is the chief behind recruitment in the French capital, has been an admirer of Sanches and even failed with an approach to sign him for PSG last summer.





However, PSG continue to explore their options in the winter transfer market, with Zenit star Leandro Paredes also being linked with a move to the Parc des Princes this month.



Sanches, who is under contract at Bayern Munich until 2021, has been sparingly used at the Allianz Arena after being restricted to just 465 minutes of playing time in the Bundesliga this term.

