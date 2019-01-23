Sunderland Hopeful of Grant Leadbitter Deal, Talks Ongoing

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland are hopeful of being able to sign Grant Leadbitter from Middlesbrough, according to Sky Sports News.



The 33-year-old midfielder started his career at Sunderland, but linked up with Ipswich Town in 2009 until a 2012 move back north to join Middlesbrough.











Sunderland are in talks with Middlesbrough to land Leadbitter on a permanent basis and are hopeful of being able to push the deal over the line.



Leadbitter is willing to take a big pay cut in order to make the switch to the Stadium of Light happen.





Leadbitter, who is out of contract at Middlesbrough at the end of the season, has made just eight appearances under Tony Pulis in the current campaign.



The midfielder has clocked just 64 minutes of Championship football and now his spell at Middlesbrough could be coming to an end.





He would link up with a Sunderland side sitting in third place in the League One standings and pushing for promotion back to the Championship.



