Sunderland Star Josh Maja On Verge of Ligue 1 Move, Fine Details Being Worked On

Sunderland striker Josh Maja is closing in on a move to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, according to Sky Sports News.



Maja has rebuffed efforts to convince him to put pen to paper to a new contract at Sunderland as he looks to take the next step in his career.











And the hitman believes that turning out in the French top tier for Bordeaux is the best move to take.



Bordeaux will pay Sunderland a fee which will rise to £3.5m and the fine details of the move are all that are preventing it from being signed off.





It is claimed that personal terms between Maja and Bordeaux will not be an issue.



Maja, who has been linked with clubs in England, has netted 15 times for Sunderland in League One this season, catching the eye under Black Cats boss Jack Ross.





But the 20-year-old is set to continue his career away from the Stadium of Light and his departure will come as a blow for the League One club.



In total, Maja has made 49 appearances across all competitions for Sunderland, scoring 17 goals.



