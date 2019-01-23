These Two Things Could Change Mood At Stamford Bridge – Chelsea Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin has claimed that a win over Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup on Thursday, coupled with the addition of the new striker, can lift the gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge at the moment.



The Blues return to action after their defeat to Arsenal last weekend when they host Tottenham in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.











Maurizio Sarri’s men came in for criticism in the wake of a lacklustre display at the Emirates last Saturday and must overturn a one-goal deficit, if they want to book their place in the final.



Despite their worrying dip in performance levels during recent weeks, Nevin feels that a win over Tottenham with the potential addition of the new striker could lift the mood at Stamford Bridge this week.





The former Chelsea winger also insisted things can turn around very quickly in the race for a top four finish with the addition of a natural centre-forward.



“In short, it can all turn around very quickly”, Nevin wrote in his column for the club’s official website.





“Every couple of weeks a panic grips at least one of the sides chasing two of the top four places that are still up for grabs.



“If we are going to get one of those spots I suspect we will have to acquire well over the next few days.



“We are all aware that a striker is being sought and that just might make the difference.”



Nevin even went on to claim that a semi-final win over rivals Tottenham could prove to be the catalyst Chelsea desperately need in their quest to return to the Champions League next season.



“Having said all that, if we simply turn around the one-goal deficit in the cup semi-final against Spurs on Thursday, then that will go a very long way to cheering us all up”, he continued.



“A major lift in the confidence levels and the spirits always follows a win over Spurs.



"A new striker on top of that and the incision we have been looking for may be just around the corner.”



Chelsea are close to signing Gonzalo Higuain on loan from Juventus and he could be involved against Spurs on Thursday.

