Tiemoue Bakayoko Has Been Mentally Brilliant – AC Milan Star

AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia has admitted that he has seen a change in the mentality of Chelsea loan star Tiemoue Bakayoko this season.



Bakayoko joined the Rossoneri last summer on a season-long loan deal. AC Milan have an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee of €35m.











The Frenchman struggled during his first few months at AC Milan and there were suggestions that the Serie A giants could send him back to Chelsea in January as they were unimpressed.



But Bakayoko has turned things around over the last two months and has cemented his place in Gennaro Gattuso’s first team plans.





Biglia admits that the Frenchman has helped him to play better this season and believes there Bakayoko has mentally toughened up after initially struggling at AC Milan.



“Baka and [Franck] Kessie have improved my game”, the midfielder told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





“Tiemou was criticised on his arrival, but now he has a different mentality.”



AC Milan are keen to sign Bakayoko on a permanent deal, but want Chelsea to offer him a discount on the previously agreed figure.

