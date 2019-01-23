Unai Emery Coy Over Monchi Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Unai Emery has opted to remain coy over the possibility of Roma sporting director Monchi replacing Sven Mislintat as head of recruitment at Arsenal.



Mislintat, who joined Arsenal after 10 years of scouting experience with Borussia Dortmund, is set to leave the club on 8th February, less than 14 months after his appointment in north London.











The departure of the current head of recruitment at the Emirates has fuelled rumours which suggest the Gunners might fancy making a move to lure Monchi away from Roma.



However, Emery, who enjoyed a successful relationship with Monchi during his time at Sevilla, has opted to remain coy on the links that have surfaced in recent weeks.





The Arsenal boss insisted it is the responsibility of the club to address the problem of finding a replacement, but admitted Monchi is a good professional who has a good relationship with him.



“Now, I can only say to you that he's working in Roma. I worked very well with him in Sevilla for three and a half years, and very well too”, Emery said in a press conference.





“My relationship with him is good but this work is for the club and the issue is the club's responsibility.



“I can say to you only that he is a good person and a good professional.”



Arsenal will next face Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday at the Emirates.

