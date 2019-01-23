Very Good – Mauricio Pochettino Says No Fallout With Tottenham Flop

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted the relationship between himself and Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen is still in good stead despite the player training with the Under-23s.



Janssen, who has yet to feature for the first team this season, has been training with the Under-23s after falling down the pecking order in north London.











The Dutchman has no future at the club and Spurs are willing to take a loss in order to ship him out of the club during the transfer window this month.



Despite omitting Janssen from the first team squad this season, Pochettino insists the relationship between himself and the Spurs outcast is good.





The Argentine tactician also admitted Spurs are still searching for potential suitors to acquire Janssen and even went on to claim the duo have not allowed their decisions as professionals to affect their personal relationship.



"18 months ago we tried to find a different place for him because it didn't work”, Pochettino said in a press conference.





“Sometimes it happens.



"The relationship between the player and club doesn't work.



“He's training with the Under-23s.



"Our relationship is very good.



"It's not personal, it's professional."



Janssen, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016, has just a single year remaining on his current contract with the club.

