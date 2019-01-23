XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/01/2019 - 15:05 GMT

Very Good – Mauricio Pochettino Says No Fallout With Tottenham Flop

 




Mauricio Pochettino has insisted the relationship between himself and Tottenham Hotspur flop Vincent Janssen is still in good stead despite the player training with the Under-23s.

Janssen, who has yet to feature for the first team this season, has been training with the Under-23s after falling down the pecking order in north London.




The Dutchman has no future at the club and Spurs are willing to take a loss in order to ship him out of the club during the transfer window this month.

Despite omitting Janssen from the first team squad this season, Pochettino insists the relationship between himself and the Spurs outcast is good.
 


The Argentine tactician also admitted Spurs are still searching for potential suitors to acquire Janssen and even went on to claim the duo have not allowed their decisions as professionals to affect their personal relationship.

"18 months ago we tried to find a different place for him because it didn't work”, Pochettino said in a press conference.
 


“Sometimes it happens.

"The relationship between the player and club doesn't work.

“He's training with the Under-23s.

"Our relationship is very good.

"It's not personal, it's professional."

Janssen, who joined Spurs from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016, has just a single year remaining on his current contract with the club.
 