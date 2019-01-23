You Can’t Sell Him And Stop Celtic – Former Scotland Star Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Alan Rough has insisted Rangers must not cash in on Alfredo Morelos if they want to prevent Celtic from winning 10 league titles in a row.



The Light Blues have matched rivals Celtic in the points table following their win in the Old Firm derby prior to the winter break, despite having played an extra game in the Scottish Premiership.











However, Steven Gerrard’s men will now face a tough run of fixtures to mark the beginning of the business end of the season, starting with the trip to Kilmarnock this evening.



Ahead of their first league outing since the turn of the year, the rumour mill has pointed to Gers talisman Morelos, who has been in stellar form so far this term.





The Colombian, who was the subject of interest from China and Bordeaux last year, has now attracted interest from Nice in Ligue 1.



And Rough insisted Rangers must not even think of cashing in on Morelos, if they want to prevent Celtic from reaching a historic ten-in-a-row league titles.





“He [Morelos] is a better player now and he looks a bit mature.



"He has still got his wee rough edges that he needs to iron out”, Rough said on the PLZ Soccer show.



“But he is certainly a goalscorer and I think Rangers can see his worth.



“I agree with Gordon [Smith], if Rangers have any idea of stopping Celtic getting 10 in a row, this would be the wrong signal to send out, if he was to leave.”



Morelos, who joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017, has netted 20 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions so far this season.

