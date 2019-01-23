XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/01/2019 - 21:47 GMT

You Won’t See Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley Partnership Again – Former Top Flight Star

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus believes Steven Gerrard will not play Joe Worrall and Gareth McAuley alongside each other for Rangers again after the Gers slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock.

Rangers were looking to keep the pressure up on Celtic, but despite taking the lead through Jermain Defoe, then conceded twice to lose the game.




McAuley and Worrall were the central defensive pairing at Rugby Park and McManus thinks the duo's display means Gerrard will not be selecting them together again.

Close to the end of the game, McManus wrote on Twitter: "Gerrard going to take a bit of stick about the system he has went with tonight if result stays the same.
 


"Bar first 20 mins they have been overrun in the middle of park against Killie’s 3.

"Also that central defensive pairing I don’t think you will ever see again", the former Hibs attacker added.
 


Worrall is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest for the season, while McAuley linked up with Rangers in the summer after his release from West Brom.

The loss means that Rangers have now dropped down to third place in the Scottish Premiership standings, while Kilmarnock go up to second, just a point behind Celtic, who thrashed St Mirren 4-0 at Celtic Park.

 