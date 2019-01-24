XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 11:38 GMT

Aaron Ramsey January Move Hopes Hinging On Denis Suarez Deal

 




Arsenal will not consider selling Aaron Ramsey in this month's transfer window if they fail to reach an agreement to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona.

Ramsey is out of contract in the summer and has already reached an agreement over a contract to join Juventus at the end of the season on a free transfer.




Juventus are working on the possibility of signing the Welshman in January, but are unwilling to match Arsenal’s €20m valuation of the midfielder this month.

The Italian champions are still hopeful of negotiating a fee with the Gunners for the 28-year-old midfield man this month.
 


But according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Ramsey’s departure from Arsenal this month will largely depend on the Gunners signing Suarez from Barcelona in the winter window.

Arsenal have been in talks with Barcelona for the Spaniard, but the two clubs continue to have major disagreements over his transfer.
 


The Gunners want to sign him on an initial loan deal, but Barcelona want to sell him in an outright transfer.

With the negotiations stalled, Arsenal will not let Ramsey go in January if they do not manage to get Suarez in through the door.
 