Aaron Ramsey January Move Hopes Hinging On Denis Suarez Deal

Arsenal will not consider selling Aaron Ramsey in this month's transfer window if they fail to reach an agreement to sign Denis Suarez from Barcelona.



Ramsey is out of contract in the summer and has already reached an agreement over a contract to join Juventus at the end of the season on a free transfer.











Juventus are working on the possibility of signing the Welshman in January, but are unwilling to match Arsenal’s €20m valuation of the midfielder this month.



The Italian champions are still hopeful of negotiating a fee with the Gunners for the 28-year-old midfield man this month.





But according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Ramsey’s departure from Arsenal this month will largely depend on the Gunners signing Suarez from Barcelona in the winter window.



Arsenal have been in talks with Barcelona for the Spaniard, but the two clubs continue to have major disagreements over his transfer.





The Gunners want to sign him on an initial loan deal, but Barcelona want to sell him in an outright transfer.



With the negotiations stalled, Arsenal will not let Ramsey go in January if they do not manage to get Suarez in through the door.

