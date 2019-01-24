XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/01/2019 - 20:36 GMT

AC Milan Want Arsenal Linked Winger To Agree Pay Cut To Help Move Happen

 




AC Milan want Arsenal linked winger Yannick Carrasco to consider taking a pay cut in order to move to the San Siro this month.

The Belgian joined Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid in February last year in a big money move.




But a little close to a year later he has been linked with a move back to Europe, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in snapping him up.

Arsenal are claimed to have been offered his services, but the Gunners could be unlikely to sign him as they are working under severe budgetary constraints in the January window.
 


AC Milan are keen to sign Carrasco and according to Sky Italia, the club are keen to explore the possibility of taking him to the San Siro by the end of the month.

The club are assessing the financial feasibility of signing Carrasco and are expected to take a decision over the coming days.
 


But the Serie A giants are also looking for some help from the winger and want him to agree to take a pay cut in order to make the move to Italy in January.

AC Milan want to sign a winger in January and Carrasco is believed to be their top target.
 