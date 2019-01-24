Everton Scour Market For Idrissa Gueye Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are considering a number of options as a replacement for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who is a target for Paris Saint-Germain.



The midfielder has been on PSG’s radar this month and Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi has been holding talks with Everton on behalf of the French champions.











Everton were initially resistant to selling the 29-year-old, but the midfielder has told the club that he wants to join the Parisians and his representatives have reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with PSG.



PSG initially tabled a €25m bid and though the offer is still not close to what Everton want, there is a sense that the Toffees may eventually sell the player.





And according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Merseyside outfit are looking at a number of players as a potential replacement for Gueye this month.



Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure was their top choice, but the Hornets have ruled out selling him in January.





Everton have continued to work on a number of players as they prepare to sell Gueye.



PSG are reportedly looking to get a deal over the line for the 29-year-old by Sunday.

