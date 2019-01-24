He’s Big Game Player – Fabinho Hails Liverpool Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has hailed Roberto Firmino as a big-game player after his recent performances against Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.



Firmino, who has earned praise throughout the season, continues to remain a key ingredient to Jurgen Klopp’s recipe for success at Liverpool.











The Brazilian has been directly involved in 15 goals so far this season and recently hogged the limelight during Liverpool’s 5-1 thrashing of Arsenal after netting a hat-trick in that game.



Despite losing to Manchester City just after the turn of the year, Firmino managed to continue his goalscoring form by netting a consolation goal at the Etihad that night as well.





In the wake of several commendable performances from Firmino during such high-octane games, Fabinho hailed his fellow countryman by claiming the striker is a big-game player.



“He is a player who, outside the box, is really smart and he makes the team tick”, Fabinho told the club’s official website.





“In the box, his finishing is indisputably good, both with his right foot, left foot and in the air.



“If you look at the four goals he scored against Arsenal and City, you can tell he’s a big-game player.



"His confidence is sky high and I hope he keeps up this confidence and keeps scoring goals for a long time to come.”



Liverpool, who are not in action this weekend after crashing out of the FA Cup earlier this month, will next face Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday in the Premier League.

