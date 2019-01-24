XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/01/2019 - 21:15 GMT

Inter Hoping To Lock Up Deal For Southampton Star On Friday

 




Inter are working towards finalising a loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season for Southampton defender Cedric Soares and hope to seal it on Friday.

The Italian giants have been exploring the winter transfer market to rope in a full-back before the end of this month.




And after failing to convince Manchester United to let Matteo Darmian leave Old Trafford, the Nerazzuri have shifted their focus to Cedric of Southampton.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are currently working with Southampton to finalise a loan deal that can be made permanent in the summer.
 


The Nerazzuri will pay Southampton a €1m loan fee for Cedric’s services from now until the end of the season as they seek to close the deal on Friday.

Cedric, who has about 18 months remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, has featured regularly for Southampton so far this term after having notched up 22 appearances in all competitions.
 


Despite the proposal from Inter, it remains to be seen whether Ralph Hasenhuttl will allow Cedric to shift his allegiances this month.

The 27-year-old has earned 33 caps for Portugal at senior level since making his debut in 2014.
 