Inter Hoping To Lock Up Deal For Southampton Star On Friday

Inter are working towards finalising a loan deal with an option to make it permanent at the end of the season for Southampton defender Cedric Soares and hope to seal it on Friday.



The Italian giants have been exploring the winter transfer market to rope in a full-back before the end of this month.











And after failing to convince Manchester United to let Matteo Darmian leave Old Trafford, the Nerazzuri have shifted their focus to Cedric of Southampton.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are currently working with Southampton to finalise a loan deal that can be made permanent in the summer.





The Nerazzuri will pay Southampton a €1m loan fee for Cedric’s services from now until the end of the season as they seek to close the deal on Friday.



Cedric, who has about 18 months remaining on his contract at St Mary’s, has featured regularly for Southampton so far this term after having notched up 22 appearances in all competitions.





Despite the proposal from Inter, it remains to be seen whether Ralph Hasenhuttl will allow Cedric to shift his allegiances this month.



The 27-year-old has earned 33 caps for Portugal at senior level since making his debut in 2014.

