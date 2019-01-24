I’ve No Doubt He’ll Be Great – Former Rangers Star On Gers Summer Arrival

Follow @insidefutbol





Lee McCulloch has insisted he is confident that Nikola Katic will establish himself as a great player at Rangers in the future.



Katic, who joined the Gers from Slaven Belupo of Croatia in the summer, has notched up 20 appearances under Steven Gerrard so far this term.











Despite being in and out of the team since his arrival, McCulloch feels that Katic will eventually establish himself as one of the key players at Ibrox over the course of his stay in Glasgow.



The former Ger also admitted he is confident about Katic’s potential and insisted he would have been buzzing after scoring during the friendly win over HJK Helsinki on Sunday.





“I have got no doubts whatsoever that, whether it happens this season or it takes until next season, he will be a great player for Rangers”, McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“Just because he is in and out of the team and the squad, that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have ability or that he won’t be good enough in the long run for Steven Gerrard.





“He is more than capable of coming in and holding his own and it will have meant a lot to him to get his goal in the win over Helsinki on Sunday.”



McCulloch also lauded Katic’s ability to become a threat inside the opposition’s penalty box from set-pieces and stressed a centre-half who can score goals is a priceless man to any team.



“That threat in the opposition box is something that he brings to the table. He is aggressive in the air and he can find the net”, he continued.



“When you have got a centre-half that can score goals, that can only make a team more dangerous and that is a good asset to have.



“Katic will be learning all the time and getting better all the time and I do believe that he will prove to be a good signing for Rangers going forward.”



Katic, who is still only 22 years old, has already made his debut for Croatia at senior level.

