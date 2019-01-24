XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/01/2019 - 12:18 GMT

Juventus Drop Out Of Matteo Darmian Race

 




Juventus have dropped out of the race to sign Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian this month, it has been claimed.

Darmian has been keen to return to Italy since the end of last season, but despite serious interest from Juventus, the Italian has continued at Manchester United.




The defender has continued to be a peripheral figure at Old Trafford this season and his future is again up for discussion towards the end of the January transfer window.

Juventus tabled one more bid to sign Darmian, but Manchester United rejected the offer, demanding more money and a different formula for the move.
 


But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have decided against making any more bids and have dropped out of the race to sign the Italian defender this month.

The Italian champions do not want to adhere to Manchester United’s demands, with the Red Devils insisting on including an obligatory purchase option in a loan agreement.
 


Manchester United have softened their stance due to pressure from Darmian and are prepared to let him leave on a loan with just an option to buy.

It has brought Inter back into the mix and the club could consider signing Darmian as they are not convinced about taking up the option on Sime Vrsaljko in the summer due to fitness issues.

Fiorentina and Valencia are also reportedly considering making bids for the Manchester United man.
 