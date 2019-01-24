Leeds Set Internal Valuation of Crystal Palace, Spurs and Man Utd Target Jack Clarke

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have set an amount they value Jack Clarke at, despite still being opposed to selling the Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target.



Clarke broke into the Leeds team earlier in the season and the 18-year-old has emerged as a key player under the tutelage of head coach Marcelo Bielsa.











His performances at Leeds have led to much praise, but the prying eyes of big Premier League clubs are now interested in snaring him away from the Yorkshire giants.



Leeds have rebuffed an enquiry from Crystal Palace and amidst interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, the club have made it clear Clarke is not for sale this month.





But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have set a figure they value Clarke at.



Leeds value the young winger in excess of £10m and believe he is as good as David Brooks, who joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United last summer for a fee of £12m.





The club remain insistent that they do not want to sell and his suitors are also aware that Leeds are not willing to entertain offers.



However, offers could land on Leeds’ table for Clarke in the coming days as suitors may calculate the winger’s price could soar in the summer if the Whites earn promotion to the Premier League.

